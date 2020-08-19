Royal Brunei Airlines launches 85-minute dining & sightseeing flight

Taiwan airline, EVA Air, recently launched a popular "flight to nowhere" experience.

Basically it was designed as almost an airline tour experience.

The demand was definitely there - both flights have reportedly been sold out.

Brunei's new flight experience

Royal Brunei Airlines is also taking the concept of air travel and switching it up a bit.

They recently introduced their "RB Dine and Fly", which is like a sightseeing flight experience.

Basically, you dine in the air and get an aerial view of some famous landmarks in Brunei and Borneo.

According to The Star, the in-flight dining consisted of a "uniquely Bruneian" menu: Nasi Lemak with Ayam Goreng or the Ayam Masak Kunyit Kedayan with Rice. For dessert, customers could get the Gula Sago Melaka, and fresh fruits.

The flight was sold out in 48-hours, and there is reportedly quite the demand for future flights.

According to The Star, around 300 people are on the waiting list.

Image courtesy of Royal Bruneian Airlines