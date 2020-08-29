Chinese national, 24, charged in court for murder of wife at Boon Lay Place

A man has been charged in court on Saturday (August 29) for the alleged murder of his wife on August 27, 2020, reported CNA.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old was arrested for his alleged involvement in her murder.

Charged with murder

CNA reported that Chinese national Cui Huan has been charged for the murder of 26-year-old Liang Xueqiu, which happened at a footpath at 211 Boon Lay Place on Thursday evening.

According to CNA, Cui appeared in court via video-link and was remanded for further investigations.

The police said in a news release on Aug. 28 that they received a call for assistance at the void deck of 211 Boon Lay Place at around 6:30pm.

Upon arrival to the location, officers found Liang injured and lying motionless at the void deck.

Liang was unconscious when she was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

She was pronounced dead at 9:58pm.

Cui faces life imprisonment with caning or the death penalty, if found guilty for the murder of his wife.

Top images via Google Maps and Nigel Chua