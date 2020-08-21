Upcoming Sun Wukong RPG by Chinese game developer looks gorgeous

By now, we have probably seen an uncountable number of iterations of Sun Wukong from Journey to the West.

However, this new iteration is probably one you do not want to look past.

Chinese game developers, Game Science Studio, just released a 13 minute long gameplay trailer for its upcoming game "Black Myth: Wukong" — and it looks amazing.

Just take a look at some of the screenshots from the game:

Still in early stages

According to the Q&A on the game's official website, the game is still in its early stages of development.

The company did not give a specific date for the launch of the game, but wrote that it should not take 500 years (a reference to the original story where the Monkey King was trapped under a mountain for 500 years before he was released).

They added that they will release the game when they are satisfied with it from a player's perspective, but will also take into consideration the cost effectiveness.

The company also wrote that this game will be part of a "Black Myth" series that will involve more games beyond this one.

Needs more developers

The company said that they are sharing the trailer this early because their development team needs more people.

They hope that the trailer will entice people all over the world who are interested in the game to join their development team.

Stand-alone payment model

According to Game Science Studio, the game will be released on PC and all "mainstream platforms".

The game will be sold as a one-time purchase. However, they will not rule out downloadable content or in-game purchases in the future.

Mystery plot

Whether or not the game will follow the plot of the original fable is still unclear at this point in time.

The only clue is at the end of the trailer.

Do note that footage from this trailer is recorded from a pre-alpha game build meaning that it is still some way off from the final product; the game's final look might be different from what you see here.

Watch the full video here:

Top image adapted from Black Myth/YouTube.