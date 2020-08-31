Back

Massive online book sale in S'pore sees 50%-90% off brand new books from Sep. 17-20, 2020

Buy your house down.

Mandy How | August 31, 2020, 07:08 PM

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale will be held in Singapore from Sep. 17 to 20, 2020.

Shoppers will have access to "millions of books", both fiction and non-fiction, at 50 to 90 per cent off recommended retail prices.

All books at the online sale are new.

Some categories and genres listed are:

  • bestseller titles

  • novels

  • science fiction

  • romance

  • literature

  • graphic novels

  • business books

  • self-help

  • architecture books

  • cookbooks, and more.

Children's books, such as activity books, board books, colouring books, picture books, and interactive books, will be included as well.

Ahead of the sale, Big Bad Wolf Books is launching its e-commerce site on Sep. 9.

During the sale period, shoppers will be able to order on the site and have their purchase shipped directly to them.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is not the first of its kind — the company has travelled to South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, and many more countries since its inception in 2009.

However, past events have always been physical, instead of virtual.

If you're wondering about the low prices, these books are excess stocks from international distributors, according to the company.

You can follow their Facebook page here.

