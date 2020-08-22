Back

S'pore-linked company bidding for Newcastle United altered photos with Obama, Alan Shearer not involved in takeover

Curious.

Sulaiman Daud | August 22, 2020, 04:14 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Bellagraph Nova Group (BN Group), a Singapore-registered company, that wants to buy Newcastle United Football Club in the English Premier League said that its marketing photos featuring former U.S. President Barack Obama were edited.

What's more, Newcastle legend and England international Alan Shearer's management group denied that he is involved with the takeover.

A report by Reuters revealed that it found "inconsistencies" when speaking to the various people and entities that the BN Group has claimed to be working with.

The Obama photo

The group's website previously featured a photo of President Obama with founders Terence Loh, Nelson Loh and Evangeline Shen.

Photo from @ProperBr00tal Twitter

However, the group's Chief Marketing and Investor Relations officer Nereides Antonio Giamundo de Bourbon told Reuters that the company had altered photos to make it look as though the president had met with the executives in a private meeting.

Screen shot from mrkuoks Instagram page.

Shen and the Lohs did take photos with Obama, but this was at a charity event in Singapore in Dec. 2019.

Reuters contacted the photographer who took the photos, who said they were taken in Singapore, sponsored by a healthcare company founded by the Lohs.

Bourbon said that some of the photos published and released to the media had been edited to make it appear as though they were in a private meeting with Obama.

He added:

"We are serious people ... the only ambiguous thing has been the photoshop picture. There wasn’t any malicious aim behind it."

A new photo has been uploaded to the website, which shows a different person sitting on Obama's left, and no logo or company name on the screen behind:

Screen shot from Bellagraph Nova's website.

Where's the office?

BN Group states that its corporate headquarters is located in the Place Vendôme in Paris.

Screen shot from Google Maps.

However, Reuters said as of Aug. 21, they did not find any company named Bellagraph Nova Group registered in France.

They also sent someone to check out the address, but did not find any company named Bellagraph Nova Group operating there.

"A receptionist at an office rental business operated by Regus in the building said BN Group has used its space but its staff were not always present. Bourbon maintained to Reuters that BN Group had a permanent office in Place Vendome."

BN Group was recently incorporated in Singapore, according to a July 2020 press release.

According to Bourbon, the Singapore-registered company was the "parent", but they are moving all the "realty" to Europe.

No Alan Shearer

According to a CNA report, quoting a statement by BN Group, it "enlisted the help" of former Newcastle players Alan Shearer and Michael Chopra for their bid.

However, Shearer's management told Reuters that he was not involved in the takeover.

Chopra was pictured at BN Group's "headquarters in Paris", according to a tweet from the company on Aug. 14.

It was also retweeted by Chopra himself.

The Twitter account was set up earlier this month and only started tweeting on Aug. 10.

Reuters said Chopra did not respond to a request for comment, although he recently tweeted "still waiting NUFC", referring to BN Group's bid.

Reuters stated that Shen declined to be interviewed for their story, while the Lohs did not respond to a request for comment.

Related story:

Top image from Twitter and BN Group website.

50 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 22, with 2 cases in community

The total number of Covid-19 cases now stand at 56,266.

August 22, 2020, 03:40 PM

Blasting resumes with no response & working part-time: What it's like for some S'pore fresh grads

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

August 22, 2020, 02:39 PM

Man, 49, who allegedly spat at bus driver & pointed middle finger arrested, to be charged in court

He will be charged for public nuisance.

August 22, 2020, 02:03 PM

Safe distancing officer removed from service after 'disturbing' Century Square staff & soliciting favours

Enterprise Singapore urges all SDAs to maintain their integrity and professionalism as they interact with businesses and members of the public.

August 22, 2020, 01:11 PM

Grace Fu: S'pore to introduce new legislation to improve hygiene & sanitation standards in 3-6 months

Hygiene standards to be raised in areas with more vulnerable users like elderly and children.

August 22, 2020, 12:28 PM

Here's how S'poreans can benefit from one of the world’s largest bankcard association

Founded in 2002, UnionPay has become the world’s largest bankcard scheme in terms of card issuance and card purchase volume.

August 22, 2020, 12:00 PM

HomeTeamNS Khatib: 3 Covid-19 patients 'visited' KTV as doors left open for ongoing minor works

They were passersby who entered the KTV to view the interior layout.

August 22, 2020, 11:35 AM

MOE to open 7 more kindergartens across S'pore by 2023, each offers 120 places

Registration for admission to K1 in 2023 for these seven new kindergartens will take place in February 2022.

August 22, 2020, 11:18 AM

A letter to my future child amidst the uncertainties of the Covid-19 pandemic

Live Lifeproof.

August 22, 2020, 11:01 AM

Bangladeshi man caught trying to leave S'pore illegally by swimming to M'sia

Investigations are ongoing.

August 22, 2020, 10:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.