Banyan resorts in Phuket, Bintan & more from S$130 for 3D2N stays, valid till Dec. 2021

While borders in various countries are still closed, it's never too early to plan your next holiday.

Especially when there are some good deals to grab.

Banyan Tree Group recently launched its second edition of Ultimate Getaways promotion.

This promotion features three-day-two-night travel choices to 30 destinations, including Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia, with savings of up to 80 per cent.

Some of the properties to enjoy include villas with bathtubs and private pools, or access to a private beach.

Curated activities and daily breakfast for two adults are also included in these packages.

More importantly, these packages (in the form of gift certificates) are focused on "low density resort environments," the brand added.

Here's a look at some of the deals.

1. Thailand

Banyan Tree Bangkok

Discounted price: US$285 (S$387.64)

Valued price: US$590 (S$802.48)

This package includes a free upgrade to the Serenity Club room, a high-floor suite that boasts the view of the city.

The room includes a bathroom with a separate shower and bathtub.

Guests will also get access to the Club Lounge which includes complimentary non-alcoholic refreshments, light snacks and free-flow local beer.

Cassia Phuket

Discounted price: US$95 (S$129.21)

Valued price: US$788 (S$1071.79)

Guests will be staying at the property's 62sqm one-bedroom Loft.

Cassia Phuket also features its own private beach and has direct access to Bang Tao Beach, one of the longest beaches in Phuket.

Holiday-makers will also get to enjoy a mookata set dinner for two at Vista Restaurant, which is part of the package.

Angsana Laguna Phuket

Discounted price: US$180 (S$244.83)

Valued price: US$1,280 (S$1,740.98)

Guests will be staying at the 40sqm-big Laguna Room.

This package includes complimentary activities, such as sailing lesson or morning bike rides, in line with a daily schedule.

A food and beverage credit worth 2,000 baht (S$87.30) will also be provided.

Selected rooms come with a sunken bathtub.

2. Indonesia

Banyan Tree Bintan

Discounted price: US$365 (S$496.45)

Valued price: US$1,258 (S$1,711.06)

Guests will stay at the 84 to 116 sqm Rainforest Seaview Villa.

The villa, which can house two guests, includes a King-sized bed as well as an outdoor balcony with an outdoor relaxation pool.

This package includes a 60-minute massage for two as well as a two-way return land transfer by private car from Bandar Betan Telani ferry terminal to the resort.

3. Vietnam

Angsana Lang Co

Discounted price: US$200 (S$272.03)

Valued price: US$527 (S$716.79)

Guests will be staying at the Garden Balcony Grand room, which features a balcony facing the mountainscape.

The separate bathtub in the bathroom is a nice addition.

This package also includes a 60-minute massage for two.

Flexible travel dates

These offers will only be valid for purchase until Sep. 2, 2020.

However, the travel dates are valid until Dec. 20, 2021 (blackout dates apply).

To redeem a package, make a booking through the link received in your gift certificate, and input your gift certificate code into the "Additional Details and Preferences" field.

Packages can be combined for a longer stay.

Here are all the participating hotels/resorts/villas:

You can check out the promotions here.

