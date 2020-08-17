4 Bangladeshis, 1 S'porean arrested for alleged immigration offences

Five men have been arrested for immigration-related offences after an enforcement operation mounted by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The ICA stated on Aug. 17 that four Bangladeshis and one Singaporean were suspected of immigration-related offences such as overstaying or remaining in Singapore without a valid pass and employment of immigration offenders. The five suspects are aged 25 to 27 years old.

They were found in Moulmein, River Valley, Geylang and Novena, and were found engaged in cleaning services work. Investigations are ongoing.

Penalties for immigration offences

If found guilty of employing an immigration offender under the Immigration Act (Chapter 133), a person can be sentenced to jail term of six months to two years. They can also be fined up to S$6,000.

Anyone found guilty of overstaying in Singapore may be sentenced to a jail term of up to six months and a minimum of three strokes of the cane.

ICA reminded employers and homeowners to check the status of foreigners before offering employment or renting out their premises.

If they did their due diligence, there would be less demand to work illegally in Singapore in the first place.

Top image from the ICA.