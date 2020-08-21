Back

Mini-Marina Bay Sands replica spotted in Bali, Indonesia tourist attraction

The replica appears to be part of a tourist attraction.

Fasiha Nazren | Matthias Ang | August 21, 2020, 04:03 PM

There is a tourist attraction in Indonesia that appears to include a miniature replica of Marina Bay Sands in Bali, Indonesia.

Photos of the construction project in its various stages were uploaded to Facebook by the company managing the project, Agape Bali 2020.

The replica also appears to be a few storeys high, given its size relative to the workers.

Source: Agape_Bali2020 Facebook

Source: Agape_Bali2020 Facebook

Source: Agape_Bali2020 Facebook

Source: Agape_Bali2020 Facebook

Source: Agape_Bali2020 Facebook

Source: Agape_Bali2020 Facebook

Source: Agape_Bali2020 Facebook

Source: Agape_Bali2020 Facebook

Source: Agape_Bali2020 Facebook

Source: Agape_Bali2020 Facebook

Tourist attraction addition

The replica appears to be part of a tourist attraction in Bali known as The Bloom Garden.

Indonesian media NusaBali reported that the park had been planning to add several new attractions, including an attraction similar to that of Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

In any case, some photos of the replica have since gone viral on Facebook.

Screenshot from Kuta Community Facebook

Top image from Kuta Community Facebook.

