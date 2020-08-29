Back

Autographed GE2020 campaign poster of Tan Cheng Bock available, with S$200 donation to PSP

Only 40 posters are available.

Siti Hawa | August 29, 2020, 08:52 PM

Autographed GE2020 campaign posters of Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Tan Cheng Bock are available with a donation of S$200 to the party.

The initiative is part of PSP's fundraising efforts, which was shared on their Facebook page on Aug. 29, 2020.

Photo via Progress Singapore Party on Facebook

Tan, who led the West Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC) team, achieved 48.31 per cent of the votes in GE 2020, the highest vote share out of the candidates who were not elected in GE2020.

The result earned the party two Non-Constituency MP seats.

40 campaign posters available

Described as "an opportunity to own a part of GE2020 history", 40 limited edition autographed GE2020 campaign poster of Tan are available for memorabilia collectors.

Tan was also seen personally signing the posters, which are mounted on plywood.

Photo via Progress Singapore Party on Facebook

Photo via Progress Singapore Party on Facebook

Photo via Progress Singapore Party on Facebook

View the full post here:

Top photo via Progress Singapore Party on Facebook

