Back

Normal warm weather, thundery showers expected during last 2 weeks of Aug. 2020

Some cooling weather.

Fasiha Nazren | August 14, 2020, 08:44 PM

Events

More thundery showers are to be expected in the second fortnight of August 2020, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore.

This comes after the drier weather in the first fortnight of the month.

During this upcoming period, the daily maximum temperature is expected to range between 32°C and 33°C, and with daily highs of around 34°C on a few days.

On most days over the next two weeks, short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected between the late morning and afternoon.

This could extend into the evening on a few days.

Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds due to the passage of Sumatra squalls are forecast on one or two mornings.

While most showers are expected in the coming two weeks, there could still be a few warm days with daily highs of around 34°C.

On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 25°C and 33°C.

Night-time minimum temperature of around 28°C can be expected on a few days.

Some nights can be relatively warm and humid when southeast winds bring warm, humid air from the sea toward the land.

Top image from Unsplash.

S'pore prayer offerings shop distributes coupons with image of Yusof Ishak resembling God of Fortune

Hungry Ghost Festival coming soon.

August 14, 2020, 08:18 PM

Russia offers Covid-19 vaccine to US, public health official says 'no way in hell'

A former U.S. official called the Russian vaccine "a joke".

August 14, 2020, 07:40 PM

Vietnam to buy 50 to 150 million doses of Russian Covid-19 vaccine, despite lack of Phase 3 trials

The Southeast Asian country is racing to contain a new outbreak of the virus.

August 14, 2020, 06:33 PM

Xiaomi launches transparent TV

Background could get in the way of your viewing pleasure.

August 14, 2020, 06:15 PM

Japan's first female PM could be Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike

But she faces obstacles should she intend to take up the hot seat.

August 14, 2020, 06:05 PM

DPM Heng Swee Keat to give ministerial statement on Covid-19 support measures on Aug. 17

Heng will be providing more details on government support to workers and firms.

August 14, 2020, 05:44 PM

First-ever Godzilla museum with zipline into Godzilla's mouth getting advanced opening in Japan

Roar.

August 14, 2020, 05:37 PM

Man, 21, arrested after breaking into Joo Seng Road house & stealing S$20

He was arrested on Aug. 13.

August 14, 2020, 05:31 PM

Playmade S'pore introduces new Yakult drinks with grape boba from S$5.20

Fruity flavours.

August 14, 2020, 05:07 PM

Indomie goreng-flavoured ice cream topped with fried shallots selling in Indonesia for S$4.15

Thank you, next.

August 14, 2020, 04:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.