Normal warm weather, thundery showers expected during last 2 weeks of Aug. 2020

More thundery showers are to be expected in the second fortnight of August 2020, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore.

This comes after the drier weather in the first fortnight of the month.

During this upcoming period, the daily maximum temperature is expected to range between 32°C and 33°C, and with daily highs of around 34°C on a few days.

On most days over the next two weeks, short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers can be expected between the late morning and afternoon.

This could extend into the evening on a few days.

Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds due to the passage of Sumatra squalls are forecast on one or two mornings.

While most showers are expected in the coming two weeks, there could still be a few warm days with daily highs of around 34°C.

On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 25°C and 33°C.

Night-time minimum temperature of around 28°C can be expected on a few days.

Some nights can be relatively warm and humid when southeast winds bring warm, humid air from the sea toward the land.

Top image from Unsplash.