10 new places, including Ngee Ann City, Heeren, Paragon, Westgate, visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

One case is a three-year old Singaporean who returned to Singapore on August 16.

Sumita Thiagarajan | August 30, 2020, 12:28 AM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 51 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Aug. 29).

This brings the total number of cases to 56,717.

Breakdown of new cases

Cases residing in dormitories: 47

Amongst the 47 new cases residing in dormitories, 37 were identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had already been quarantined to prevent further spread of the infection.

They were tested during quarantine to determine their status.

The remaining 10 cases were detected through surveillance testing of workers living in dormitories.

Imported cases: 3

Amongst the three imported cases, one is a three-year old Singaporean (Case 56777) who returned to Singapore on August 16.

Another case (Case 56791) is a Work Pass holder currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Bangladesh on August 17.

The third imported case (Case 56778) is a Student’s Pass holder who arrived from Bangladesh on August 17.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and had been tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

Cases outside of dormitories: 1

There is one new unlinked case outside of dormitories, who is a Work Pass holder.

Case 56765 was detected as a result of the routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories.

Close contacts of the case have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that we can detect asymptomatic cases.

10 new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

There were 10 new locations reported today:

  • Trivex

  • Geylang Serai Malay Market and Food Centre

  • Joo Chiat Complex

  • Bugis Junction

  • Baby Expo Warehouse Sales

  • Westgate

  • Ngee Ann City

  • The Heeren

  • Far East Shopping Centre

  • Paragon

  • Far East Plaza

Here is the full list of locations, as of Aug. 29:

    98 per cent of the new cases are linked to known clusters.

    The MOH has been monitoring existing clusters for any further transmission.

    70 remain in hospitals

    110 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

    In all, 55,447 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

    There are currently 70 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

    No one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

    1,173 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

    27 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

