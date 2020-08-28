94 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Aug. 28, 58 cases from Sungei Tengah Lodge

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 94 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Friday (Aug. 28).

This brings the total number of cases to 56,666.

There are four community cases, all of whom are Singaporeans or Permanent Residents.

There are also 10 imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the 80 cases residing in dormitories today, 58 are from Sungei Tengah Lodge, who had all been placed on quarantine earlier.

The vast majority of them were tested during quarantine to determine their status, or picked up through Rostered Routine Testing.

Following the detection of cases at Sungei Tengah Lodge , MOH had placed about 4,500 workers on quarantine, and has tested about 3,000 of them so far.

MOH said that it expects the number of cases from the dormitory to continue to be high in the coming days as they complete testing of the remaining quarantined workers.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in August

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:

Aug. 1: 307

Aug. 2: 313

Aug. 3: 226

Aug. 4: 295

Aug. 5: 908

Aug. 6: 301

Aug. 7: 242

Aug. 8: 132

Aug. 9: 175

Aug. 10: 188

Aug. 11: 61

Aug. 12: 42

Aug. 13: 102

Aug. 14: 83

Aug. 15: 81

Aug. 16: 86

Aug. 17: 91

Aug. 18: 100

Aug. 19: 93

Aug. 20: 68

Aug. 21: 117

Aug. 22: 50

Aug. 23: 87

Aug. 24: 51

Aug. 25: 31

Aug. 26: 60

Aug. 27: 77

Aug. 28: 94

