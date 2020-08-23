Back

87 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Aug. 23, including 13 imported

The total number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 56,353.

Joshua Lee | August 23, 2020, 03:27 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 87 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Aug. 23.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 56,353.

There one new community case, a Work Pass holder.

In addition there are 13 new imported cases. They were all placed on Stay-Home Notices upon their arrival in Singapore.

More updates will be given by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in August

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:

Aug. 1: 307

Aug. 2: 313

Aug. 3: 226

Aug. 4: 295

Aug. 5: 908

Aug. 6: 301

Aug. 7: 242

Aug. 8: 132

Aug. 9: 175

Aug. 10: 188

Aug. 11: 61

Aug. 12: 42

Aug. 13: 102

Aug. 14: 83

Aug. 15: 81

Aug. 16: 86

Aug. 17: 91

Aug. 18: 100

Aug. 19: 93

Aug. 20: 68

Aug. 21: 117

Aug. 22: 50

Aug. 23: 87

