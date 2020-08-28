Back

Audi driver parks at Tampines HDB void deck, says that's the purpose of mobility ramp

Tampines town council said that the woman's act of parking is "a serious infringement and puts our residents’ safety at risk".

Jane Zhang | August 28, 2020, 11:30 AM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Last Sunday, one black Audi car found its way to an HDB void deck in Tampines.

Like this:

Photo via Stomp.

Stomp reported that a woman was seen with her Audi parked at the void deck of Block 324 Tampines Street 32 on Aug. 23 afternoon.

This unusual (and illegal) parking naturally caught the attention of one resident.

The resident who was passing by then suggested to her that the void deck was not an appropriate place to park her car.

The woman allegedly responded rudely, saying, "Then the ramp there is for what?"

Photo via Stomp.

According to the submission to Stomp, the woman then called someone with her phone, and told the person on the other end of the line that a "stupid man" was telling her where she was or wasn't allowed to park her car.

As such, the woman's behaviour sparked much furore among netizens.

According to HDB guidelines, the woman could be fined S$70 for not parking in a parking lot.

Tampines Town Council responds

Responding to Mothership.sg's queries, Tampines Town Council stated it was made aware of the situation through the Stomp article.

It stated that the act of parking at the HDB void deck is "a serious infringement and puts our residents’ safety at risk," and that the access ramp was installed to facilitate drop-offs for wheelchair-bound residents.

The Town Council also requested that the resident who encountered this incident, or any other witnesses, to share with them a photograph of the car plate number in order for them to take enforcement actions.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to advise all motorists to abide by the Parking Places Rules and to keep our common spaces safe for all," the Town Council added.

Another recent creative parking solution:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Stomp. H/T: Stomp

Shinzo Abe formally announces resignation as Japan's PM, says his illness has relapsed

Thanking Japanese citizens for letting him serve as Prime Minister, he apologised for failing to resolve the country's issue before stepping down from the role.

August 28, 2020, 04:43 PM

94 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Aug. 28, 58 cases from Sungei Tengah Lodge

4,500 more migrant workers are in quarantine.

August 28, 2020, 04:12 PM

Joseph Gordon-Levitt asking people to submit photos of 'S'porean food' for new project

New mission for Singaporeans.

August 28, 2020, 04:05 PM

NLB's libraries to resume regular opening hours from 10am to 9pm, 30-min limit on visits remain

Borrow then go home read.

August 28, 2020, 03:54 PM

Tiger Sugar S'pore warns of 'fake' drinks selling online & in supermarkets

FYI.

August 28, 2020, 03:29 PM

Online baking class for Little Twin Stars chiffon cake launches in S'pore

Ng is known for creating intricate cakes made entirely from chiffon.

August 28, 2020, 02:47 PM

Man who killed more than 500 elephants sentenced to 30 years in prison

He had previously escaped prison.

August 28, 2020, 02:09 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign due to health issues

He said he wanted to avoid "causing problems" for the government.

August 28, 2020, 01:40 PM

Hot Devil Drumlets returning to KFC S'pore from Sep. 2, 2020

Something going right in 2020.

August 28, 2020, 12:54 PM

Famous Joo Chiat Hokkien mee hawker sells stall & recipes for S$20,000 to new owner

Their successor is also being trained to cook their dishes.

August 28, 2020, 12:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.