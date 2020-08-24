Apple store opening at Marina Bay on water

Apple is opening its third store in Singapore this year and it will be located at Marina Bay.

The tech company has put up a video teaser on the Singapore website, which basically gives you no other information except its name -- Apple Marina Bay Sands.

Its opening date has not yet been released.

According to Apple news website 9to5Mac, this will be the first Apple store to have a spherical design and also the first to be perched on water.

The store will be taking the space that was once occupied by nightclub Avalon from 2011 to 2016.

Here are some photos of it:

9to5Mac reported that the spherical dome will glow with a "gentle warmth" at night, resembling the lanterns that are carried during the Mid Autumn Festival.

It will also have an oculus (a circular window) at the top that allows light to come in. The store will also be connected to the shore via a boardwalk and an underwater passage.

For customers' safety, the opening of Apple Marina Bay Sands will have the same measures found at other Apple stores in Singapore, including a limit on store occupancy so that its opening day stays safe.

Top images credit: Joshua Lee and Mandy How.