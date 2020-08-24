8 S'pore hotels for staycations under S$150/night in Phase 2

Staycations have resumed in Singapore.

As more and more hotels have gotten approval from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) to reopen for leisure stays, here are some options for Singaporeans to getaway for under S$150/night.

All listings are for at least two guests. Note that prices are before taxes, and may fluctuate depending on the date and demand.

To tamper your expectations, these rooms are not what we would call spacious, but make for a cosy night's stay.

1. Hotel YAN (from S$126/night )

Hotel YAN is priced from S$126 on its official website.

Booking a "last-minute deal" can get you prices around S$115.

The hotel incorporates rustic iron and wood interiors as part of its design.

This is what the premium double room looks here:

Address: 162 Tyrwhitt Rd, Singapore 207581

Phone: 6805 1955

2. The Quay Hotel (from S$110/night)

The Quay Hotel, which is located within walking distance to Singapore river, offers rooms from S$110/night.

You can choose from rooms such as Superior Double Room (S$110), the Deluxe Double Room (S$130).

Here is the Deluxe Double Room:

Address: 57 South Bridge Rd, Singapore 058688

Phone: 6532 2482

3. Hotel G (from S$120/night)

Hotel G in Bugis is priced from S$120/night.

The hotel houses two restaurants, the 25 Degrees Burger & Liquor Bar and Ginett Restaurant & Wine Bar.

Here is what the Good Room Queen looks like:

Address: 200 Middle Rd, Singapore 188980

Phone: 6809 7988

5. Hotel Clover The Arts (from S$108/night)

Hotel Clover The Arts is a boutique hotel located near Clarke Quay.

Prices start from S$108/night for the Superior Queen Room on their website.

You have to book the room about two months in advance for this rate, though.

The hotel comprises 44 rooms which are all hand-painted by artists.

Here is their Superior Queen room:

And the Deluxe Queen Room:

Address: 58 South Bridge Rd, Singapore 058689

Phone: 6439 7088

6. Hotel Clover 33 Jalan Sultan (from S$124)

At Hotel Clover 33 Jalan Sultan, rooms which are housed in a two storey shophouse are priced from S$124/night.

The hotel is located near Nicoll Highway MRT, and is also somewhat near Bugis MRT.

Here is a photo of the Clover Queen room:

Address: 33 Jln Sultan, Singapore 198965

Phone: 6830 7888

7. Hotel NuVe Bugis (from S$108/night)

Hotel NuVe on Arab Street start from S$108/night with the early bird promotion on their official website.

The hotel has a total of 43 rooms that are relatively compact, with the NuVe Basic room measuring 12sqm.

You can opt for breakfast upon check-in for S$8.

Here is what their NuVe Basic room looks like:

Here is what the hotel's exterior looks like:

They are running a staycation promotion with a complimentary in-room minibar.

Address: 9 Jln Pinang, Singapore 199141

Phone: 6299 5975

8. Champion Hotel City (from S$95/night)

Champion Hotel City is a boutique hotel that's a two minutes walk away from Clarke Quay MRT station. Rooms are priced from S$95/night for their Executive Double Room on their official website.

Other rooms available include their Premium Double Room with City View at a price that slightly exceeds the budget (from S$167/night).

Here is their Executive Double Room:

Here is their Premium Double Room with City View:

Address: 37 N Canal Rd, Singapore 059293

Phone: 6653 3858

Check out this list for MTI-approved hotels.

Top photo via Hotel Soloha, Hotel G and Hotel Clover