81 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Aug. 15, 3 cases in the community

More updates to be shared in the evening.

Nyi Nyi Thet | August 15, 2020, 04:39 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 81 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday, Aug. 15.

The vast majority are work permit holders who are currently under quarantine.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is 55,661.

There are three cases in the community. Two are Singaporeans/PRs, while one is a Work Pass Holder.

There are also 16 imported cases.

10 of the imported cases are from a vessel which arrived in Singapore on August 8.

None of the crew members disembarked from the vessel before they were conveyed to the hospital.

The rest of the imported cases had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in August

Here are the daily case numbers for the month of August so far:

Aug. 1: 307

Aug. 2: 313

Aug. 3: 226

Aug. 4: 295

Aug. 5: 908

Aug. 6: 301

Aug. 7: 242

Aug. 8: 132

Aug. 9: 175

Aug. 10: 188

Aug. 11: 61

Aug. 12: 42

Aug. 13: 102

Aug. 14: 83

