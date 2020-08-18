Over 5,000 duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden under lorry bed intercepted at Tuas Checkpoint

After noticing anomalies around the outside of a Malaysia-registered Lorry at Tuas Checkpoint, Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers discovered more than 5,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes.

According to an ICA press release, around 2:20am on Aug. 13, ICA officers conducted checks on the lorry, which was carrying a consignment of precast concrete.

Upon examination, they noticed anomalies around the exterior of the lorry and proceeded to pry open a small section of the lorry bed, revealing the duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden within it.

In total, they found 5,026 cartons and 10 packets of assorted duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden underneath the lorry bed.

The case was handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$429,310 and S$34,760, respectively.

The 47-year-old Malaysian driver has been charged in court and court proceedings are ongoing.

Top photo via ICA.