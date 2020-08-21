Back

Newly opened Sengkang coffeeshop removes outdoor tables, visibly empty after video of large crowd went viral

Many without masks too.

Ashley Tan | August 21, 2020, 01:16 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

One video of a coffee shop in Sengkang has been circulating online, with netizens noting the lack of social distancing in the clips.

Two days after the video went viral, the coffee shop is visibly empty, with most outdoor seatings kept away.

Patrons mingling and conversing

The scene from a clip posted by Facebook page All Singapore Stuff showed numerous patrons standing around the corridor and outdoor seating area laughing and talking.

Some groups appear to include more than the maximum of five people that the government has limited groups to.

One table in particular showed four people seated and engaging in conversation with another three people standing around.

Most of these patrons did not have their mask on. A number appeared to be drinking alcohol with a few buckets of beer spotted in the video as well.

The coffee shop in question seems to be a newly-opened Food Hub at Blk 455 Sengkang West Ave, and several flower stands were seen adorning the side of the corridor.

Although it is uncertain when this scene took place, the video garnered significant traction on Aug. 18.

A quieter scene

When Mothership went down to visit on Aug. 20, 9:30pm, the situation appeared much more subdued.

All the tables and chairs outside of the coffee shop were removed, and the tables placed along the corridor were limited to four people each.

An employee told Chinese media 8World news that it is to reduce crowding at the coffeeshop after the video went viral.

A police report has been made and investigations are ongoing.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin

Crowds of patrons were longer present, and only a few people were spotted eating there.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin

In comparison, it was a tad rowdier at the coffee shop across the street.

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin

Photo by Zheng Zhangxin

Patrons were spotting eating and drinking at around 9:30pm to 10pm.

The patrons consuming alcohol mostly kept to their own tables.

Most also appeared to adhere to safe distancing regulations.

The sale of alcohol at retail outlets in Singapore, including coffee shops, is prohibited from 10:30pm to 7am.

Mothership has contacted the Singapore Food Agency for more information, and will update the story when they reply.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo from All Singapore Stuff / FB

S'pore caned British DJ-drug trafficker 24 times at one go in Changi Prison, his family anguished: Daily Mail

Irony, as caning in Singapore a British colonial legacy.

August 21, 2020, 01:21 PM

Upcoming Sun Wukong RPG by Chinese game developer looks gorgeous

Can see every strand of hair from the Monkey King.

August 21, 2020, 01:07 PM

Hundreds of Nara deer congregate for mysterious evening gatherings in the park

Bizarre behaviour.

August 21, 2020, 12:52 PM

Jamie Yeo's daughter writes adorable note to warn daddy that 'ma ma is eating durian'

😂

August 21, 2020, 10:41 AM

New Spanish bakery in Novena offers gooey burnt cheesecakes, brownies, coffee & more

Savoury options are available as well.

August 21, 2020, 10:32 AM

Microsoft to end Internet Explorer by Aug. 17, 2021

End of an era.

August 21, 2020, 09:12 AM

10 near-threatened doves, known as Bleeding Hearts, returned by Jurong Bird Park to the Philippines

Go forth and multiply.

August 21, 2020, 12:37 AM

Chinese state-run CCTV sidesteps mass anti-govt protests in Belarus, reports pro-govt rally instead

Chinese President Xi Jinping was the first leader to congratulate Lukashenko on his re-election.

August 20, 2020, 11:57 PM

SIA cabin crew trainers to train Khoo Teck Puat Hospital's new patient care officers

SIA's cabin crew are well known for their excellent service.

August 20, 2020, 11:44 PM

309 more Covid-19 cases were discharged, no new community cases reported

There were two imported cases and 66 cases from the dormitories.

August 20, 2020, 10:25 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.