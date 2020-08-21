Newly opened Sengkang coffeeshop removes outdoor tables, visibly empty after video of large crowd went viral

One video of a coffee shop in Sengkang has been circulating online, with netizens noting the lack of social distancing in the clips.

Two days after the video went viral, the coffee shop is visibly empty, with most outdoor seatings kept away.

Patrons mingling and conversing

The scene from a clip posted by Facebook page All Singapore Stuff showed numerous patrons standing around the corridor and outdoor seating area laughing and talking.

Some groups appear to include more than the maximum of five people that the government has limited groups to.

One table in particular showed four people seated and engaging in conversation with another three people standing around.

Most of these patrons did not have their mask on. A number appeared to be drinking alcohol with a few buckets of beer spotted in the video as well.

The coffee shop in question seems to be a newly-opened Food Hub at Blk 455 Sengkang West Ave, and several flower stands were seen adorning the side of the corridor.

Although it is uncertain when this scene took place, the video garnered significant traction on Aug. 18.

A quieter scene

When Mothership went down to visit on Aug. 20, 9:30pm, the situation appeared much more subdued.

All the tables and chairs outside of the coffee shop were removed, and the tables placed along the corridor were limited to four people each.

An employee told Chinese media 8World news that it is to reduce crowding at the coffeeshop after the video went viral.

A police report has been made and investigations are ongoing.

Crowds of patrons were longer present, and only a few people were spotted eating there.

In comparison, it was a tad rowdier at the coffee shop across the street.

Patrons were spotting eating and drinking at around 9:30pm to 10pm.

The patrons consuming alcohol mostly kept to their own tables.

Most also appeared to adhere to safe distancing regulations.

The sale of alcohol at retail outlets in Singapore, including coffee shops, is prohibited from 10:30pm to 7am.

Mothership has contacted the Singapore Food Agency for more information, and will update the story when they reply.

Top photo from All Singapore Stuff / FB