S'pore's cheapest satay at 30 cents a stick still in operation

The cheapest satay in Singapore in 2020 is still in operation and can be bought for 30 cents a stick.

Photos of the cheap satay were posted to the ‎吃的平台 (eat.whereveruare) Facebook group where individuals share food recommendations.

It has revived interest in the stall located at Block 57 Geylang Bahru, where it has been at for at least the last decade.

Guard against inflation

In 2015, ieatishootipost's Leslie Tay reviewed the satay.

According to his post then, the stall had been running for 36 years.

In 2020, the business would have clocked 41 years.

The stall is run by an elderly couple.

The original stall used to operate outside Hoover Theatre at Balestier, Tay wrote.

This explains the Night Hoover Satay stall name.

Taste-wise, okay

The simple savoury taste of the satay is unlike the sweet version and may not rank as the top 10 best satay in Singapore, Tay added, but it is impressive because its price has held firm against inflation.

The satay sauce comes with pineapple and there is limited stock each day.

The usual 10 sticks of satay would cost S$6 elsewhere, so it is reasonable to treat this stall as serving half priced food for a slightly smaller portion.

Opening hours: Evening only

The business operates from 7pm to about 10pm, but do expect to wait as the owner tends to work slightly slower.

There has been some confusion regarding the stall's exact location.

Although Google Maps list it as Block 56 Geylang Bahru, the coffee shop is located at Block 57.

Address: Block 57 Geylang Bahru Singapore 330057

All photos via ‎吃的平台 (eat.whereveruare) Facebook group