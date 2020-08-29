Back

At least 29 dead after 2-storey restaurant in China collapses during birthday celebration

The restaurant is reportedly popular among the locals.

Jason Fan | August 30, 2020, 02:55 PM

At least 29 people have died after a two-storey restaurant in northern China collapsed on Saturday morning (Aug. 29), according to the latest report by state media CGTN.

The restaurant was located in Xiangfen County, Lifen City, in northern China's Shanxi province.

Celebrating a birthday

According to CGTN, about 700 people were involved in the rescue operation, which ended at 3:45am on Sunday (Aug. 30).

Image via CGTN.

As of 1:30am on Sunday, seven were found severely injured, and 21 others have minor injuries.

By 8:30am, a total of 57 people have been pulled out of the debris and the death toll had risen to 29.

Image via CGTN.

Image via CGTN.

The State Council Work Safety Committee said it will supervise the investigation, and demanded the provincial government of Shanxi to immediately investigate.

The committee also said that the result should be released to the public, upon its approval.

A video uploaded by CGTN also showed the various heavy machinery and sheer number of people involved in the rescue effort.

The video also revealed that the restaurant has been around for more than 10 years, and is popular among the locals.

When the collapse occurred, the people inside the restaurant were reportedly celebrating the birthday of a local elderly man.

Top image via CGTN/YouTube.

