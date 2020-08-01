1-bedroom Tiong Bahru HDB flat built in 1930s selling for S$1.5 million

A 1-bedroom flat at Tiong Poh road was put up for sale this week.

The 64 Tiong Poh Road unit, which is 117 sq m or around 1,259 sq ft, has an asking price of S$1.5 million.

Block 64 is a three-storey walk-up building.

According to ST Property, the unit for sale is a ground floor unit with a "modern concept kitchen", a master bedroom featuring a walk-in wardrobe, a backyard space, and parking lot right outside its doorstep.

The unit has 46 years left on its lease.

Tiong Bahru flats

AsiaOne reported that the block is part of 20 low-rise residential properties built by the Singapore Improvement Trust (SIT) in the 1930s.

Tiong Bahru is known for its rich history and unique architecture.

The SIT flats along Tiong Bahru are in the Art Deco style, featuring long horizontal lines, corners with smooth curves, external spiral staircases and flat roofs.

Other flats in the same block include two-bedroom, two-bathroom units. These are going for at least S$1.98 million.

Large HDB units fetch a higher price

For large HDB units over 1,000 sq ft, it is common to fetch a price of over S$1 million.

In July 2020, a 1,206 sq ft five-room flat in Boon Tiong Road, Tiong Bahru, was sold for S$1.14 million

A 1,410 sq ft four-room HDB flat at 43 Moh Guan Terrace, Tiong Bahru, was also recently sold for S$1,088,000.

Top photo via Google Streetview.