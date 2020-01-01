US sets new 1-day record with 884 Covid-19 deaths, cases surpass 213,000

The United States surpassed 200,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases on April 1, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

A total of 884 people died over the past 24 hours in the U.S., the university’s tracker showed.

It was a new one-day record for the country with by far the highest number of confirmed infections in the world at 213,372.

A total of 4,475 people have been killed in the pandemic.

The number of reported cases rose by 25,200 over the past 24 hours in the country.

The grim record for deaths in one day is held by Italy with 969 on March 27.

New York state is the epicentre of the U.S.

At least 1,900 deaths have been recorded there.

More than eight out of 10 Americans are now under stay-at-home orders.

The White House has said as many as 240,000 Americans could die eventually, even with mitigation measures in effect.

