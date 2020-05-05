57 people at illegal car race in Tuas investigated for breaching safe distancing law

A 30-year-old has been arrested for his suspected involvement in organising an illegal car race.

Illegal car race in Tuas

According to a news release by the Singapore Police Force, an illegal car race involving over 50 vehicles took place in the early hours of Mar. 29 along Tuas South Avenue 4.

The 57 motorists present at the event are being investigated for participating in the illegal car race.

In addition, they are also being investigated for not complying with safe distancing measures under the Infectious Diseases Act.

Offence under Road Traffic Act & Infectious Diseases Act

The Traffic Police is also aware of an online invitation asking vehicle owners to congregate this weekend (Apr. 4 and 5).

They added that those planning to attend the event will be committing an offence under the Road Traffic Act if the congregation is intended for illegal racing.

If found guilty of organising and participating in illegal races, first-time offenders may face a fine of up to S$2,000 and an imprisonment of up to six months.

Vehicles seized in connection with the offence may be liable for forfeiture.

In addition, they may also be committing an offence under the Infectious Diseases Act if they are gathering for a sporting contest or competition, or in any event in a public place with more than 10 persons.

Those found guilty of an offence are liable on conviction to a fine of up to S$10,000 or to imprisonment for a term of up to six months or both.

Top photo via Google streetview, Unsplash