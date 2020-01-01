fbpx

Covid-19: Thailand to implement nationwide curfew from 10pm to 4am, starting on April 3

Three more death cases were reported on April 2.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 2, 06:47 pm

The prime minister of Thailand, Prayut Chan-o-cha, will be making an announcement on a nationwide curfew at local time 6pm on April 2 to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

In the latest update, Thailand has reported three more deaths from the virus and another 104 new cases on April 2.

That brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Thailand to 1,875, and the total death toll is now at 15.

The curfew aims to keep people at home after dark in a bid to curb Covid-19.

Exceptions for medical services

According to Reuters, the government said that the curfew will start from 10pm to 4am, starting from Friday (April 3).

This curfew applies to all, except those involved in the transport of medical supplies or people for medical purposes.

To encourage people to stay at home and work from home, those who are homebound by Covid-19 will be given free mobile data in Thailand.

According to an earlier report, the secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission said that members of the public in Thailand can receive 10GB mobile data starting from April 10.

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

