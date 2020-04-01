Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang wants to manufacture 2 million masks a month in S’pore

Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang has announced a new effort to manufacture masks in Singapore.

On Apr. 1, Tan shared on Facebook that he “will work towards setting up a fully automated mask manufacturing line in Singapore.”

He gave the target of 30 days for this to be set up.

Target of two million masks a month

According to a Razer press release:

“Razer initially converted existing product manufacturing lines in China to make and donate masks for immediate relief, with initial shipments of masks going out earlier this week. However, Razer has been inundated by requests due to an extreme shortage of face masks and PPEs – particularly in Southeast Asia.”

Tan laid out more targets, aiming to produce two million masks per month, and even more if necessary.

Tan added, “Masks will go to Singapore and the SEA countries in the region that needs them.”

Tan also said that “we’ll fund the initial set-up of the line.”

Tan invited Singaporeans and corporations in Singapore to purchase the first US$50,000 (around S$71,000) of the masks off the line.

According to a press release from Razer, Singapore-based companies Frasers Property, JustCo and PBA Group have each committed to buying S$71,000 of the masks.

You can see the Facebook post below:

Razer Pay

Previously in Aug. 2017, Tan proposed to roll out an e-payment system, Razer Pay, within 18 months.

He publicly made this offer to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong via Twitter.

Razer Pay was introduced in Malaysia in July 2018.

Beta testing in Singapore was available on Mar. 1, 2019.

It was fully available in Singapore by the end of 2019.

Top image from Tan Min-Liang’s Facebook page and Macau Photo Agency via Unsplash.