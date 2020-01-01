New stat board to oversee gambling regulation in S’pore: MHA

Currently, gambling regulation is overseen by various agencies, including the CRA, the Gambling Regulatory Unit in MHA, and the Singapore Totalisator Board. The creation of the GRA will allow gambling regulatory resources to be handled by a single agency. This is so that the GRA can keep up with technological and global trends, respond to emerging gambling products more quickly, and to take a more holistic approach to gambling policies and issues. MHA said that the new GRA will work with partners to ensure that the harms of gambling continue to be adequately addressed. These partners include the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the National Council on Problem Gambling. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) will continue to enforce the laws against illegal gambling activities. Gambling Legislation to be reviewed MHA will be reviewing all gambling legislation by 2021, so that it will be able to “effectively address” new kinds of gambling products and business models.

MHA said that technology has changed the way people gamble and made gambling more accessible, while businesses have introduced gambling elements in products not traditionally seen as gambling.

It cited the example of “mystery boxes” and said that it would study the need to regulate such products as part of this review.

Police had previously issued a public advisory against machines offering mystery prizes, which are considered a form of public lottery.