S’pore Pools suspends all outlet & online sales from Apr. 6, affected ticket purchases to be refunded

Singapore Pools announced on Apr. 4 that following stricter measures by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19, it will suspend all online and outlet sales from Apr. 6, until further notice.

Outlets remain open on Apr. 6 to facilitate prize claims, and will be closed from Apr. 7.

Online betting will not be available either, as all draws and events will cease from Apr. 6. Singapore Pools will also not offer betting on horse racing on that date.

Singapore Pools did not give a date for when sales will resume, but said it will “closely monitor” the Covid-19 situation before deciding whether to resume operations.

Important dates to take note

Here are the dates:

Last 4D draw: Apr. 5, 2020

Last TOTO draw: Apr. 2, 2020

Last Singapore Sweep draw: Apr. 1, 2020

All sales for lottery draws after the last draw dates before the suspension will be refunded, including advanced sales.

This means if you have bought a ticket for the TOTO draw on Apr. 6, you will receive a refund.

More details on refunds will be announced at a later date.

Ticket validity extended to allow people to claim prizes

The TOTO Jackpot will stand at S$2.4 million, and the Singapore Sweep draw in May will also be cancelled.

Ticket validity will be extended from 180 days to a “period to be determined” for customers who are unable to claim their prizes before the suspension.

You can read more details of the suspension at the website link here.

Previously on Apr. 3, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong confirmed in a press conference that Singapore Pools outlets are not considered essential services, and would be closed.

Top image by Joshua Lee.