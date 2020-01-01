Covid-19: Taiwan doctor says social distancing less effective than wearing mask

Safe distancing measures have been implemented in Singapore, with penalties for not abiding by them.

But not everyone agrees with the effectiveness of safe distancing.

Li Bing Ying, a doctor at the National Taiwan University Hospital, recently shared his views on the measure, and claimed that it is ineffective.

Social distancing not effective

“Social distancing is very difficult to implement effectively,” Li explained.

He brought up the example of couples — even if couples were to abide by safe distancing measures when they were out, they would possibly still return home to share the same bed.

“Actually, the most troublesome and contagious mode of transmission is through contact,” Li said.

To illustrate this point, Li cited the example of how experts have talked about a possibility of the spread slowing down as the weather turns warmer.

The virus cannot last on surfaces as long during warmer weather and this affects how the virus is spread when people come into contact with various surfaces before touching their face.

Should all wear masks instead

When people are placed at least 1m apart, this could prevent the spread of the virus via droplets. However, in his view, the most effective method to contain the spread is actually wearing a mask instead.

Lee also questioned if some countries have been implementing social distancing measures because of policies in other countries, such as Singapore:

“Is it because experts have been harping on the fact, (for instance) Singapore has social distancing measures. Why don’t we do this? …I completely disagree. Why don’t you just emphasise that everyone should wear a mask?”

Lee added that people should be fined for not wearing masks when they are ill.

You can watch the full ETToday video here:

Divided opinion on using masks

Experts have been divided on the effectiveness of wearing a mask in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

According to a new study by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) associate professors, Edson Tandoc Jr. and Kim Hye Kyung, only about 6 per cent of those surveyed wore a face mask every day.

You can read more about the study here.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health has also said that they will continue to review the measures that we take and recommendations on a data-driven basis, including its stance of masks.

Top photo via ETToday video, Joshua Lee.