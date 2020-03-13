fbpx

First 2 weeks of April 2020 will be hot, will hit 35°C

April has been the warmest month of the year.

Belmont Lay | April 1, 08:11 pm

The first two weeks of April 2020 will be hot as the daily maximum temperatures will reach a high of around 35°C on a few days.

This explains the oppressing heat that is already evident on April Fool’s Day.

Dry and warm weather over Singapore would be the norm.

April is one of the warmest months of the year, with high lightning activity.

The daily temperatures are expected to range between 25°C and 34°C on most days, especially when there are few clouds in the sky.

Showers expected in afternoons

Singapore and the surrounding region can expect more showers with the proximity of the monsoon rain band close to the equator.

Short-duration thundery showers are expected in the afternoon on most days, due to strong daytime heating of land areas coupled with convergence of winds over Singapore.

Near-normal rainfall is expected over most parts of Singapore.

On one or two of these days, the thundery showers could extend into the evening.

All information is from the Meteorological Service Singapore.

Top photo via Unsplash

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

