S’pore Pools outlets will be closed, not considered essential services: Lawrence Wong

Bet online instead if you want to.

Sulaiman Daud | April 3, 06:23 pm

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong confirmed that Singapore Pools outlets are not considered essential services, and are therefore subject to closure under the new Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking in a press conference on Apr. 3, in response to a query by a reporter from Lianhe Zaobao, Wong said: “Finally your question on Singapore Pools and 4D outlets, they will be closed. They are not considered essential services.”

The measures implemented will see all retail outlets closed, except those providing essential services, such as food supplies and healthcare.

You can check the full list of essential services at this government website.

However, punters may still place bets online, if they register for an account and meet the criteria.

Wong also urged Singaporeans to stay at home and heed the new guidelines as Singapore battles the Covid-19 outbreak.

Top image via Joe Yang/ Google Maps

