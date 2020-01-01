S’pore police arrests man, 41, for suspected underwear theft, finds 2,500 pieces of underwear in his possession

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for suspected underwear, which led to a haul of several thousand pieces of underwear found in his possession.

On March 15 at about 3.30pm, a woman reported that the underwear she had left outside her home along Tampines Avenue 9 was stolen, police said on April 2.

The authorities identified the man through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in similar cases reported in Tampines,” said police.

Subsequently, more than 2,500 pieces of women’s underwear were found in his possession and seized.

The man will be charged in court on April 3.

If found guilty, he faces up to three years’ jail, jail and a fine or both.