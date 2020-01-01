fbpx

Back

S’pore police arrests man, 41, for suspected underwear theft, finds 2,500 pieces of underwear in his possession

Massive haul.

Belmont Lay | April 3, 12:59 am

Events

Share

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for suspected underwear, which led to a haul of several thousand pieces of underwear found in his possession.

On March 15 at about 3.30pm, a woman reported that the underwear she had left outside her home along Tampines Avenue 9 was stolen, police said on April 2.

The authorities identified the man through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in similar cases reported in Tampines,” said police.

Subsequently, more than 2,500 pieces of women’s underwear were found in his possession and seized.

The man will be charged in court on April 3.

If found guilty, he faces up to three years’ jail, jail and a fine or both.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Lift buttons in Changi Airport & HDBs now have self-disinfecting coating. Cool.

Ownself clean ownself.

April 3, 01:44 am

FairPrice reports to police fake video accusing it of carrying out disinfection works 'irresponsibly'

Just because it's on WhatsApp doesn't mean it's real.

April 3, 01:29 am

S'pore woman shames others for carrying branded bags to register for financial aid but told not to judge

She questioned if the two women were 'poor' or 'really, really needy'.

April 3, 12:44 am

My First Skool at Rivervale Crescent to close from April 3 to 14 after staff tests positive for Covid-19

Staff and children are to be placed on a Leave of Absence.

April 2, 11:38 pm

BBT university in Japan has graduates attend ceremony via robots in light of Covid-19

Brilliant.

April 2, 11:35 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close