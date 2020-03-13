S’pore donates 5,000 UTM swabs to M’sia for Covid-19 test kits

Singapore has donated medical supplies to Malaysia to help its fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

On Apr. 1, Singapore’s High Commission in Kuala Lumpur and Consulate-General in Johor Bahru shared on its Facebook page that Singapore had donated Universal Transport Medium (UTM) swabs.

According to the post, UTM swabs are a critical component in test kits which can test for a case of Covid-19 within minutes.

Malaysia government reached out to Singapore

This helps efforts by healthcare workers to quickly identify and treat patients. The High Commission said:

“Its government had reached out to Singapore for additional UTM swabs to help buffer its stocks. In the spirit of cooperation and friendship between our countries and our peoples, the Singapore Government has offered to contribute 5,000 UTM swabs to Malaysia, and Malaysia has accepted.”

The swabs were handed over by Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon to Malaysia’s Health Minister Adham Baba at the Malaysia Health Ministry on Apr. 1.

The post added:

“Singapore and Malaysia continue to stand together in the fight against COVID-19. We remain committed to continuing our robust cooperation in tackling the COVID-19 situation.”

Top image from Singapore High Commission in KL and Consulate-General in JB.