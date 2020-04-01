SIA flight attendant offers to volunteer at CC to help Punggol residents, garners praise from Sun Xueling
Always good to help.
Upsurge
The airline industry has been hit incredibly hard by Covid-19.
And while there are measures being implemented to help the industry — and more importantly the employees — through this tough time, there is no escaping the sacrifices airline staff have had to make.
It speaks volumes that even in this tough time, at least one flight attendant is thinking about how to help her fellow residents.
Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Member of Parliament Sun Xueling shared one such example in a Facebook post on Apr. 3, 2020.
In it she shared a message by a flight attendant who had been adversely affected by Covid-19, but still volunteered to help out at Punggol CC.
The impetus for that gracious offer came about after she queued for the temporary relief fund.
She had observed that an extra pair of hands would have made the process smoother.
And thus, she decided to offer her help.
Here is the message:
Which earned rave reviews from Sun.
“Thank you dear Resident of Punggol.
You don’t know how much it means to receive an email like this.
SQ may be down but the Singapore spirit flies high. This is our “Singapore Girl” at its best.
There are good kind-hearted people out there. And we must have faith.
Together we can overcome!”
Here is Sun’s full post.
Temporary relief
Image from Singapore Airlines and Sun Xueling FB
