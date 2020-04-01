fbpx

Back

SIA flight attendant offers to volunteer at CC to help Punggol residents, garners praise from Sun Xueling

Always good to help.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 3, 12:11 pm

Events

Share

The airline industry has been hit incredibly hard by Covid-19.

Covid-19: SIA cuts 96% of capacity till end-Apr. in ‘greatest challenge’ it has faced ‘in its existence’

Covid-19 grounds plenty of SIA, Scoot & SilkAir planes at Changi Airport visible from PIE

And while there are measures being implemented to help the industry — and more importantly the employees — through this tough time, there is no escaping the sacrifices airline staff have had to make.

Covid-19: SIA pilots to take compulsory no-pay leave from April 1, 2020

It speaks volumes that even in this tough time, at least one flight attendant is thinking about how to help her fellow residents.

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Member of Parliament Sun Xueling shared one such example in a Facebook post on Apr. 3, 2020.

In it she shared a message by a flight attendant who had been adversely affected by Covid-19, but still volunteered to help out at Punggol CC.

The impetus for that gracious offer came about after she queued for the temporary relief fund.

She had observed that an extra pair of hands would have made the process smoother.

And thus, she decided to offer her help.

Here is the message:

Which earned rave reviews from Sun.

“Thank you dear Resident of Punggol.

You don’t know how much it means to receive an email like this.

SQ may be down but the Singapore spirit flies high. This is our “Singapore Girl” at its best.

There are good kind-hearted people out there. And we must have faith.

Together we can overcome!”

Here is Sun’s full post.

Temporary relief

S’poreans affected by Covid-19 economic impact form long queues to get S$500 in financial aid

Image from Singapore Airlines and Sun Xueling FB

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet likes to read.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Kate Pang urges everyone to be careful after being scammed by online mask seller

She denounced the seller as unethical.

April 3, 11:15 am

86-year-old woman from Lee Ah Mooi cluster is 5th Covid-19 death in S'pore

NCID has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them.

April 3, 11:05 am

Covid-19 patient bites nurse's face in Guangzhou, tries to escape hospital

Police are investigating the case.

April 3, 10:38 am

HK actress Jessica Hsuan was worried she had Covid-19 after coughing non-stop, feeling weak

She tested negative for the virus.

April 3, 10:01 am

'Going on a staycation alone is a waste of money’: Introvert goes on a solo staycation to prove them wrong

Alone but not lonely.

April 3, 08:53 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close