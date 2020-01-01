Covid-19: At least 300 SIA cabin crew will help fill manpower gap in S’pore hospitals

Singapore Airlines will be providing at least 300 “care ambassadors” to hospitals in Singapore.

Role of care ambassadors

CNA reported that SIA acknowledged an “urgent and growing need to fill the manpower gap”.

This is because hospital nurses are being re-directed from their original duties to care for Covid-19 patients.

To help fill the manpower gaps in light of the Covid-19 cases, SIA explained that these care ambassadors will help to provide administrative support in hospitals, and attend to patients who require medical care in a non-clinical role.

Examples include attending to call bells, accompanying them to the washrooms, and serving of meals.

Care ambassadors may also help to collate feedback from patients, families, and manage visitor traffic.

These care ambassadors will have to undergo a training programme by the hospital before being deployed to low-risk wards.

Received over 300 applications

The application is open to cabin crew who are Singaporean or permanent residents.

So far, SIA said that they have received over 300 applications for this programme. The number of care ambassadors will be reviewed depending on the needs of the hospitals.

Care ambassadors will need to commit to a minimum of three months of service, with the option of extending for another three months.

They will earn a monthly salary, subject to CPF contributions and income tax.

They will not be entitled to any monthly salary or monthly fixed allowances from SIA. They will also not be entitled to any ex-gratia or bonus payouts provided to healthcare staff during the contract period.

Mothership understands from SIA that more information will be shared when details have been firmed up.

