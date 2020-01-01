Sembawang sisters, aged 11 & 12, write heartwarming note to cheer on pest control workers

Two girls from Wellington Primary School have been lauded online for encouraging a pest control worker.

Facebook user Mamaa Eetaa took to social media to thank two girls — Cui En and Cui Ying — for the lovely note they wrote for her brother, a pest control worker.

Mamaa Eetaa’s brother and his colleagues was resting at the unloading bay at a block along Canberra Walk when the two girls threw their note from their window.

The note said:

“To three of you: We both are sisters and we do hope you all have a nice day! And if you feel like giving up, we might not be there, but we are counting on you to do well in your work! Have a nice day! Hope we make your day!”

The note, which was written on Wellington Primary School’s foolscap paper, was signed by 12-year-old Cui En and 11-year-old Cui Ying.

“It may seemed like a simple handwritten note but it had brightened up their day receiving that little motivational note from them especially during this Covid-19 situation,” wrote Mamaa Eetaa.

“As a parent of students who are also from Wellington Primary School, I would like to congratulate the school for your continuous efforts in nurturing these young hearts holistically even during these trying times.”

You can read the Facebook post below:

Top images via Mamaa Eetaa/Facebook.