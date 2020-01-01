fbpx

Lift buttons in Changi Airport & HDBs now have self-disinfecting coating. Cool.

Ownself clean ownself.

Mandy How | April 3, 01:44 am

Self-disinfecting coating has become a thing in Changi Airport and 26,000 HDB lifts in Singapore.

Photo via CAG

According to a release by the Changi Airport Group (CAG), the coating safeguards against viruses, bacteria and fungi.

It is named sdst.

In Feb. 2020, after Covid-19 hit our shores, Changi Airport started using sdst on frequently-touched surfaces, such as lift buttons, door handles, touch screens, and trolley handles.

Now, 650 litres of the self-disinfecting coating have been donated to the 16 town councils in Singapore, coating about 1.5 million lift buttons in total.

How it works

Photo via CAG

For those of you who can science, sdst is a “broad-spectrum coating comprising a modified quaternary ammonium compound.”

Basically, the self-disinfecting function mimics antimicrobial compounds, killing germs upon contact.

Photo via CAG
Photo via CAG

The coating has a needle-like structure that ruptures the outer membrane of viruses, bacteria and fungi, thereby reducing their ability to infect.

Bonding agents in sdst allow it to adhere to surfaces at a molecular level, so that the coating remains effective for up to three months even with scrubbing and cleaning.

It is also safe on human skin.

Photo via CAG

However, members of the public are advised not to press sdst-coated buttons with pointed objects.

Dr Teo Ho Pin, Co-ordinating Chairman of PAP Town Councils, explained,

“The use of this new protective self-disinfecting coating on our lift buttons will further reduce bacteria and virus transmission. As hard objects may scrape the coating off, we seek users’ cooperation not to press the buttons with pointed objects such as keys.”

Top photo via CAG, Nathaniel Yeo on Unsplash

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

