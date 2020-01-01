Lift buttons in Changi Airport & HDBs now have self-disinfecting coating. Cool.

Self-disinfecting coating has become a thing in Changi Airport and 26,000 HDB lifts in Singapore.

According to a release by the Changi Airport Group (CAG), the coating safeguards against viruses, bacteria and fungi.

It is named sdst.

In Feb. 2020, after Covid-19 hit our shores, Changi Airport started using sdst on frequently-touched surfaces, such as lift buttons, door handles, touch screens, and trolley handles.

Now, 650 litres of the self-disinfecting coating have been donated to the 16 town councils in Singapore, coating about 1.5 million lift buttons in total.

How it works

For those of you who can science, sdst is a “broad-spectrum coating comprising a modified quaternary ammonium compound.”

Basically, the self-disinfecting function mimics antimicrobial compounds, killing germs upon contact.

The coating has a needle-like structure that ruptures the outer membrane of viruses, bacteria and fungi, thereby reducing their ability to infect.

Bonding agents in sdst allow it to adhere to surfaces at a molecular level, so that the coating remains effective for up to three months even with scrubbing and cleaning.

It is also safe on human skin.

However, members of the public are advised not to press sdst-coated buttons with pointed objects.

Dr Teo Ho Pin, Co-ordinating Chairman of PAP Town Councils, explained,

“The use of this new protective self-disinfecting coating on our lift buttons will further reduce bacteria and virus transmission. As hard objects may scrape the coating off, we seek users’ cooperation not to press the buttons with pointed objects such as keys.”

Top photo via CAG, Nathaniel Yeo on Unsplash