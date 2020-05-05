McDonald’s UK releases recipe for Sausage & Egg McMuffin

McDonald’s has closed all its UK stores temporarily due to Covid-19.

And in order to help its customers satisfy their cravings for its popular Sausage and Egg McMuffin, the fast food chain released its recipe.

The recipe, which lists five main ingredients, looks pretty legit too.

And while the Sausage and Egg McMuffin in the UK uses a pork patty, you can switch it out for a chicken sausage patty, which is what our Sausage McMuffin with Egg uses.

Here’s the recipe:

INGREDIENTS

One English Muffin 75g of sausage meat (use chicken sausage) Two eggs One slice of American Cheese One potato

METHOD

Toast English muffin until golden brown. Season sausage meat with a pinch of salt and pepper then shape into balls. Flatten into patty shapes and cook under a pre-heated grill for six to seven minutes on each side (or as per instructions on packaging). Brush the inside of a metal ring with a little oil and place in a small frying pan. Pour in just enough water to cover the base then bring to the boil. Crack the eggs into the rings, cover the pan and cook for two to three minutes. Assemble your McMuffin by layering the patty and egg on top of a slice of cheese.

To make a hash brown

Grate the potato into a bowl. Mix in an egg then season with salt and pepper. Heat a glug (about 2 tablespoons) of oil in a pan then add a spoonful of the mix. Flatten and cook until golden brown on both sides

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving, and ensure no pink meat remains before eating.

We have reached out to McDonalds Singapore to confirm if this is the same recipe for our Sausage McMuffin with Egg.

Have fun trying it out!

Top image of a Sausage McMuffin with Egg via McDonalds Singapore.