Elderly man in S’pore smokes by putting lit part of cigarette into his mouth

If you thought you have seen everything in life, maybe it’s time you witnessed someone smoke a cigarette backwards in Singapore.

In a 29-second clip uploaded to Facebook, an elderly man can be seen performing his reverse smoking trick in a local coffee shop here.

The video was shared more than 14,500 times in a day as many were shocked and awed by the reverse smoking trick.

The clip was accompanied by a running commentary in Chinese and dialect.

Here’s a translation:

“Ever since this Wuhan virus, people are smoking their cigarettes backwards. A bit something wrong liao. Truly a master. Smoking the cigarette backwards, not many in Singapore do that. He must have some special skill. So clever of him. In Singapore, he’s considered to have special skills, to be able to smoke backwards.”

If you didn’t watch the video, here’s a snippet showing the smoker taking a puff.

Reverse smoking an actual thing

If you’ve only ever reverse smoked a cigarette by accident, you might be surprised to learn that reverse smoking in an actual thing in some parts of the world.

According to a 1976 article in the Journal of the American Dental Association, it involves holding the lighted end of a cigarette or cigar inside the oral cavity.

The journal article explained: “Air is drawn to the burning zone through the unlighted end of a cigarette, and smoke is expelled back through the cigarette or out through the mouth.”

While the smoke is not inhaled, according to the article, the ashes are swallowed.

It is also apparently more pleasurable than conventional smoking, and allows the cigarette to last longer.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Top image via Lee SG on Facebook