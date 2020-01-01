fbpx

False rumour: Robbers targetting residents with chemical-laced reusable masks

The Police urged members of the public not to spread unsubstantiated information.

Joshua Lee | April 4, 10:54 pm

The Singapore Police Force has warned the public about false text and audio messages claiming that people are robbing residents under the pretext of distributing masks.

The messages also claim that residents are made to try on masks which are doused with chemicals. This would purportedly cause them to lose consciousness.

Here’s a sample of the audio clip that is currently circulating:

Here’s a translation of what is said:

“Today Lee Hsien Loong said that they will be distributing reusable masks. My friend’s friend kena today. Someone went to their house (the house of an elderly person) to distribute face masks. Luckily, the elderly person’s nephew was at home. The nephew immediately called the authorities to check. The authorities said there was no such plan to distribute face masks door to door.  So you must remember: Don’t open the door to receive the face mask. These people will force the door open and rob you. The perpetrator also looks like a Singaporean. Please be careful and send this to your friends to warn them.”

According to the Singapore Police Force, such claims are untrue.

“The Police have not received any report regarding such incidents,” said the SPF.

The Police also urged members of the public not to spread unsubstantiated information which may cause public alarm.

Reusable masks can be collected at designated Community Clubs or Centres and Residents’ Committees from Apr. 5 to 12. Collection details are available on https://maskgowhere.sg.

You can read SPF’s Facebook post below:

Top images via SPF/Facebook, gov.sg

