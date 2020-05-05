fbpx

Covid-19: S’pore taxi & PHV drivers can collect 2 free meals daily in April at 2 collection points

Lunch boxes will be provided.

Jason Fan | April 4, 01:29 pm

Events

Several restaurants have banded together to provide free meals twice a day for taxi drivers and Private Hire Vehicle (PHV) drivers, for the entire month of April.

This initiative is meant to help taxi drivers and PHV drivers in a time of business slowdown, due to the recent Covid-19 measures announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Collection is available at two locations

Eligible drivers can flash their Vocational License upon collection of the food, which will include a drink, main course, dessert and cutlery.

These will be ready in lunch boxes, due to new government regulations for social distancing, during the two collection timings, which is between 1pm to 4pm, and 1am to 4am.

According to a Facebook post by House of Thai Kitchen, this was an initiative organised by seven restaurants.

They are Cheese Story Mookata Buffet – Parklane Branch, NINJA Cheese Mookata Buffet, Cheese Story Mookata Buffet, House of Thai Kitchen, Boat Story Thai Boat Noodle, Gangnam Story Korean Steamboat & BBQ Buffet and Y CUBE Mookata Buffet.

Collection of the food will begin at their participating outlets on April 6, at 1pm.

Drivers can collect the food at either House of Thai Kitchen (Golden Mile Complex), or Cheese Story Mookata Buffet (Parklane Shopping Mall).

The meals provided will not contain any pork or lard, but according to House of Thai Kitchen, the restaurant is not Halal certified.

You can see the full post here:

Top image from Discover SG. 

About Jason Fan

Jason dreams of visiting every country in the world and not dying in the process.  

