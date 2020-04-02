fbpx

Back

Razer donates masks & medical supplies to NCSS in support of S’pore’s ‘social service agencies’

Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee thanked Razer and their CEO for the supplies.

Kayla Wong | April 2, 05:02 pm

Events

Share

Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee took to Facebook on Thursday, April 2, to thank gaming company Razer for its donation of personal protection equipment (PPE) and supplies.

Lee thanked Tan

The donation was made to the National Council of Social Service (NCSS).

Tagging Razer CEO and co-founder Tan Min-liang in his post, he thanked Tan for the support to Singapore’s “frontline charities and social service agencies”.

Tan thanked Lee

In a much upvoted comment on the post, Tan responded by thanking the minister for him and his team’s work in “supporting the frontline and those in need of assistance”.

Screengrab via Desmond Lee/Facebook
Tan shared the act of kindness on his Facebook page too, saying the PPE were either from their “converted manufacturing lines in China” or masks they have bought or procured for donations.

Tan aims to produce at least two million masks each month

Tan has previously said on April 1 that he aims to produce at least two million masks per month, which will go to Singapore and the Southeast Asian countries that need them.

He said that he “will work towards setting up a fully automated mask manufacturing line in Singapore”, giving the target of 30 days for it to be set up.

Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang wants to manufacture 2 million masks a month in S’pore

Received offers to help with the mask manufacturing

Since the announcement of his plans to set up the mask manufacturing line, Tan said on Thursday, April 2, that he has received plenty of offers to help.

As a result, he has offered a link for those interested in helping to sign up.

He ended his post by saying he is “going back to working on the line”.

Screengrab via Tan Min-liang/Facebook

Top image via Desmond Lee/FB and Tan Min-liang/FB

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Yes, you can get eczema even at 25 & dealing with it was more difficult than I expected

I learned that you need to find the right skincare products, since there is no cure for eczema.

April 2, 04:58 pm

Shenzhen, China bans eating dogs & cats from May 1, 2020

The move was celebrated by animal rights groups.

April 2, 04:53 pm

S'poreans affected by Covid-19 economic impact form long queues to get S$500 in financial aid

This financial assistance is part of the government's new Temporary Relief Fund.

April 2, 04:47 pm

Covid-19: Taiwan doctor says social distancing less effective than wearing mask

He also thinks that people should be fined for not wearing masks when they are ill.

April 2, 04:21 pm

Protest in Philippines over alleged food shortage, Duterte threatens to shoot those who defy lockdown

According to Duterte, citizens should not intimidate or challenge the government as they would "surely lose".

April 2, 04:10 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close