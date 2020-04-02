Razer donates masks & medical supplies to NCSS in support of S’pore’s ‘social service agencies’

Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee took to Facebook on Thursday, April 2, to thank gaming company Razer for its donation of personal protection equipment (PPE) and supplies.

Lee thanked Tan

The donation was made to the National Council of Social Service (NCSS).

Tagging Razer CEO and co-founder Tan Min-liang in his post, he thanked Tan for the support to Singapore’s “frontline charities and social service agencies”.

Tan thanked Lee

In a much upvoted comment on the post, Tan responded by thanking the minister for him and his team’s work in “supporting the frontline and those in need of assistance”.

Tan shared the act of kindness on his Facebook page too, saying the PPE were either from their “converted manufacturing lines in China” or masks they have bought or procured for donations.

Tan aims to produce at least two million masks each month

Tan has previously said on April 1 that he aims to produce at least two million masks per month, which will go to Singapore and the Southeast Asian countries that need them.

He said that he “will work towards setting up a fully automated mask manufacturing line in Singapore”, giving the target of 30 days for it to be set up.

Received offers to help with the mask manufacturing

Since the announcement of his plans to set up the mask manufacturing line, Tan said on Thursday, April 2, that he has received plenty of offers to help.

As a result, he has offered a link for those interested in helping to sign up.

He ended his post by saying he is “going back to working on the line”.

