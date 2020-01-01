At least 13 rabbits in S’pore have been rescued in March after being abandoned by owners

There’s a certain responsibility you need to show as a pet owner.

Some were clearly not ready to take on this responsibility before they decided to get themselves a pet.

At least 13 rabbit rescue missions a month

In March, House Rabbit Society Singapore (HRSS) has rescued at least 13 rabbits for various reasons.

That’s almost one rabbit in need of help every three days in the past one month.

The vice president of HRSS, Jacelyn Heng, confirmed with Mothership that there is a spike in rescue missions since the start of Covid-19.

In March 2020, there are about 13 rescue missions conducted, excluding major rescue missions like this:

This is about three times more than the average of four cases per month, from October 2019 to February 2020.

In one of their most recent rescue missions, HRSS also wrote that the non-profit group is running out of resources to care for the rabbits that they have to rescue at this rate.

“With the sharp increase of cases we had attended to just in the past few weeks, we are really in a tight situation in terms of foster space, finances & also volunteer fatigue. Nonetheless, we managed to move our fostered rabbits around and found a space to take in this case.”

These little furry domestic animals could be neglected and left alone in their cage for a period or be abandoned to the wild.

Or simply abandoned like trash? 🙁

Left neglected in cage

For example, this rabbit called Ace was left in the cage with uncleared poops.

Here’s how the volunteers of HRSS described this poor fellow when they found it along the corridor:

“The bunny was found lying in a cage filled with its long uncleared poop, with long curly nails & hardly able to move probably due to his untrimmed long nails & living long period in a cooped up environment. It looked clearly depressed with half hooded eyes. Its fur looked terribly matted with bald patches around its neck. The rabbit was sent straight to Vet Central for a consult after picked up. We named him Ace. Upon examination, Dr Wendy found Ace with infected ears & skin. He was treated for fur mites & was estimated to be about 3 years of age.”

During critical times like this, some might argue pets owners have an even bigger responsibility to ensure living environment for their pets are hygienic.

Abandoned in the wild

Some pet owners might think that returning pets to Mother Nature is a good idea, but it’s absolutely not.

Domestic animals such as house rabbits are unlikely to survive in the wild if owners “set them free” in nature reserves or reservoirs.

Over the past month, at least three rabbits have been abandoned in areas such as Bedok Reservoir, Changi Coastal Walk and Lower Pierce Reservoir.

Take Lara, the brown rabbit found recently at Changi Coastal Walk.

Lara was clearly not having an easy life at Changi Coastal Walk as she was found severely underweight at merely 600g.

That’s slightly heavier than the weight of a typical 500ml bottle of mineral water.

She was also found with fur mites, blocked tear duct and mucky discharge at the eyes as well as corneal scratches which was likely caused by the sharp vegetation in the wild.

On the flipside, here’s Pierce, who is looking dapper at his foster home after being rescued from Lower Pierce Reservoir.

How you can help?

If you know of anyone who wishes to get themselves a pet, do urge them to think carefully and not do it on a whim.

For those who are sure they wish to get a pet: adopt, don’t shop.

As you can see from HRSS Facebook page, these rescued rabbits are back to looking lovely and healthy with enough care and love.

With the increase in rescue missions over the past month, the HRSS will also appreciate any forms of support to tide them through this period as resources run low.

Top photos via House Rabbits Singapore/Facebook