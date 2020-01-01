fbpx

Police investigating 2 S’poreans, 18 & 20, for protesting with climate action signs without permit

Two separate incidents.

Ashley Tan | April 1, 05:40 pm

Singapore police are investigating two young Singaporeans for allegedly taking part in a public assembly without a permit.

These occurred in two separate incidents on Mar. 13 and Mar. 22, according to a press release on Apr. 1.

Police first received reports of a Facebook post circulating online showing photos of a woman holding placards.

Photo from Jolovan Wham / FB
Photo from Jolovan Wham / FB

The placards displayed various messages advocating for climate action and animal welfare such as “PLANET OVER PROFIT”, “SCHOOL STRIKE 4 CLIMATE” and “ExxonMobil KILLS KITTENS & PUPPIES”.

The woman appeared to be standing outside Harbourfront Tower One building, which is where ExxonMobil’s office is located.

She also stated on social media that she had skipped school on that day.

Police have established that she is 18 years old.

Second incident involving man holding sign at Toa Payoh

While investigating this first incident, police established that a second individual, a 20-year-old man, had held a placard in front of Toa Payoh Central Community Club and Toa Payoh Neighbourhood Police Centre along Toa Payoh Central Road.

The man’s placard read “SG is better than OIL”.

It also mentioned a local movement, Fridays 4 Future SG, comprising environmental activists who have aligned themselves with Swedish activist Greta Thunberg to advocate for carbon emissions-reducing climate policies.

This photo was circulated on social media and posted to the Fridays 4 Future Instagram page as well.

A quick check of the page shows that the post appears to have been removed.

Photo from @kixes / Twitter
Photo from @kixes / Twitter

On Mar. 28, local activist Jolovan Wham expressed his support for both individuals in separate Facebook posts.

In doing so, he held a placard of his own at the same location as where the man stood in his photos.

Photo from Jolovan Wham / FB

Neither applied for permits

Police stated that neither applied for the necessary police permits before carrying out their activities.

The individuals’ laptops and mobile phones have also been seized in relation to the case and investigations are ongoing.

It is illegal for members of public who organise or participate in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore, as it constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act.

The Speakers’ Corner at Hong Lim Park is the only place in Singapore where Singaporeans can apply to hold events and carry out public speaking without the need for a permit, subject to certain conditions being met.

Top photo from @kixes / Twitter

