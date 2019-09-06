Iconic 16-year poster store at Esplanade Mall to close in May 2020 after ‘heavy toll’ from Covid-19
Iconic.
Upsurge
If you’ve ever been to Esplanade Mall on the way to the library, or just to walk around, you would probably have seen this eye-catching poster store on the second floor of the mall.
Here it is.
It’s home to gems like these:
View this post on Instagram
🎊[New/Limited] GHOST IN THE SHELL Screen Print. 👉Price: S$180.00 👉Artist : Marko Manev 👉Version : Numbered Print 👉Type : Screen Print 👉Size : 24 X 36 inches 👉Limited Edition of 325 pieces 👉Framing service available 🎉www.posterhub.com.sg🇸🇬 🎉Click link in bio (Instagram) 🇸🇬 🎉 Screen printed posters are each specially hand produced , requiring meticulous attention to detail and many hours of manual labour. Each ink colour is screened onto a thick art paper and usually requires up to 20 minutes to dry before the next colour can be printed. A complete artwork usually takes 4 to 8 layers of colours and the entire process from design, approval and production can take months. As a result, only a limited number of these beautiful, intricately crafted screen prints are in circulation, making them a truly unique collector's item.
View this post on Instagram
🎊[New/ Limited] AKIRA Screen Print. 👉Price : S$250.00 👉Artist : Vance Kelly 👉Version : Numbered Print 👉Type : Screen Print 👉Size : 24 X 36 inches 👉Limited Edition of 225 👉Framing service available 🎉www.posterhub.com.sg🇸🇬 🎉Click link in bio (Instagram) 🇸🇬 🎉Screen printed posters are each specially hand produced , requiring meticulous attention to detail and many hours of manual labour. Each ink colour is screened onto a thick art paper and usually requires up to 20 minutes to dry before the next colour can be printed. A complete artwork usually takes 4 to 8 layers of colours and the entire process from design, approval and production can take months. As a result, only a limited number of these beautiful, intricately crafted screen prints are in circulation, making them a truly unique collector's item.
View this post on Instagram
[New] STAR WARS poster. 👉Price: S$20.00 👉Version : Universe 👉Type : Single-sided 👉Size : approximate 61 X 91.5 cm 🎉www.posterhub.com.sg🇸🇬 🎉Click link in bio(Instagram) 🇸🇬 . . . . . #posterhubsg#poster #postershop #moviecollection #movieposter #filmcollection #filmposters #collection #moviememorabilia #starwars #sci-fi #scifi #collectibles #moviecollectibles #sale #promotion #yearendsale #wallhanging #homedecor #giftideas #gifts #new #christmaspresents #christmasgifts
View this post on Instagram
🎉CLOCKWORK ORANGE SEE IT NOW poster. 👉Price : S$25.00 👉Last 2 pieces 👉Version :(Snow) 👉Type : Single-sided 👉Size : approximate 61 X 91.5 cm 🎉www.posterhub.com.sg🇸🇬 🎉Click link in bio 🇸🇬 . . . . . #posterhubsg#poster #clockworkorange #moviecollection #movieposter #filmcollection #filmposters #collection #moviememorabilia #walldecor #walldisplay #wallhanging #homedecor #roomdecor #room #giftideas
Unfortunately, Poster Hub’s owner Denny Liew told Mothership that their 16-year tenure will come to an end once their lease runs out at the end of May.
Here’s their Facebook announcement.
In it they spoke of the heavy toll they took from the current Covid-19 outbreak, they have assessed that it is not viable to maintain a brick and mortar store.
Liew tells us that they had to find a more affordable office space/ showroom, and has just agreed on a space at a new industrial building, BHCC SPACE, next to Courts in mid-2020.
“We just confirmed the lease and the address will be 1 Tampines North Drive 3. #06-07.”
To thank the loyal supporters and to commemorate over 16 years at Esplanade Mall, they’re having a moving out sale.
You can shop around over here.
Image from Poster Hub
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.