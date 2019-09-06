Iconic 16-year poster store at Esplanade Mall to close in May 2020 after ‘heavy toll’ from Covid-19

If you’ve ever been to Esplanade Mall on the way to the library, or just to walk around, you would probably have seen this eye-catching poster store on the second floor of the mall.

Here it is.

It’s home to gems like these:

Unfortunately, Poster Hub’s owner Denny Liew told Mothership that their 16-year tenure will come to an end once their lease runs out at the end of May.

Here’s their Facebook announcement.

In it they spoke of the heavy toll they took from the current Covid-19 outbreak, they have assessed that it is not viable to maintain a brick and mortar store.

Liew tells us that they had to find a more affordable office space/ showroom, and has just agreed on a space at a new industrial building, BHCC SPACE, next to Courts in mid-2020.

“We just confirmed the lease and the address will be 1 Tampines North Drive 3. #06-07.”

To thank the loyal supporters and to commemorate over 16 years at Esplanade Mall, they’re having a moving out sale.

You can shop around over here.

Image from Poster Hub