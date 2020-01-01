PM Lee: We will no longer discourage people from wearing masks

Singaporeans will no longer be discouraged from wearing masks, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said during his address to the nation on Apr. 3.

In acknowledging that the government had previously advised that only those who were unwell needed to wear masks, PM Lee added that the government was rethinking its advice on the matter.

Advice was based on WHO guidelines and lack of community spread back then

He added that the initial advice had been based on scientific advice and guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In addition, Singapore did not have a spread of Covid-19 in the community at the time, which made it unlikely for people to run into an infected person on the street.

Even so, the government still gave each household four surgical masks in the event that they fell ill, and to also provide peace of mind.

WHO is reviewing its advice on face masks

PM Lee added that both the WHO and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection was reviewing its advice on face masks.

He also stated that there was now evidence that showed that a person could display no symptoms of the virus, and still pass it on to others.

Given these developments, the government is also of the view that there are now a few undetected cases in the community.

Wearing a mask will reduce the spread of the virus

PM Lee then brought up how wearing a mask could protect others in the event that one has the virus but does not know it.

He said: “This is so that you keep your droplets to yourself. It can also protect yourself a little better, especially if you are elderly, or vulnerable because of pre-existing conditions.”

Reusable masks to be distributed to all households

In the meantime, reusable masks will be distributed to all households, starting from Sunday, Apr. 5.

PM Lee added that the government still wanted to conserve surgical masks for healthcare workers in clinics and hospitals.

He also commended community groups who had taken the initiative to make and distribute reusable masks for the elderly and vulnerable.

PM Lee then reiterated: “But remember, mask or no mask, you still need to wash your hands, and keep a safe distance away from other people.”

