PM Lee will address S’poreans at 4pm today, April 3, 2020

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be addressing the nation for the third time since the start of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post on April 3, PM Lee wrote that he will be speaking at 4pm.

You can watch him speak on television and via his Facebook page or hear him via radio.

PM Lee also said that the food supply in Singapore is secure and adequate.

He urged Singaporeans to avoid buying excessively and share with those in need.

Top photo via Lee Hsien Loong’s Facebook