Widely circulated SGH letter on PM Lee getting Covid-19 is fake

Don't spread unverified information please.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 3, 02:22 pm

A second wave of community transmission has hit Singapore in the past few days.

This has definitely led to an increased level of anxiety among Singaporeans.

The increased anxiety among Singaporeans have led to unverified and false information being circulated online and in closed WhatsApp and telegram groups.

Here is another misinformation circulating around.

Fake SGH internal memo circulating around

The following fake internal memo has been circulating around on April 3, perpetuating false information that claims that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has been tested positive with Covid-19.

Some eagle-eyed Singaporeans will find this fake memo suspicious.

The letter addressed Lee rather informally as “PM”, rather than “Prime Minster”.

Moreover, the letter was signed off by a doctor from the “department of surgical intensive care”.

Here’s how the letter looks:

More importantly, the details of patient are unlikely to be revealed in an internal memo due to patient confidentiality.

SGH also came out to clarify that the letter is fake.

