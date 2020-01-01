Trailer for Korean zombie movie ‘Peninsula’, ‘Train To Busan’ sequel, out

The trailer for Peninsula is out:

Sequel to Train To Busan

Peninsula is Yeon Sang-ho’s sequel to his 2016 zombie blockbuster Train To Busan.

The South Korean filmmaker said his new movie was given a bigger budget and it is a more ambitious look at the zombie world he first created in the original film.

“The scale of Peninsula can’t compare to Train To Busan, it makes it look like an independent film,” Yeon told Screen Daily.

“Train To Busan was a high-concept film shot in narrow spaces whereas Peninsula has a much wider scope of movement.”

What movie is about

Peninsula stars Gang Dong-won as a former soldier who has managed to escape zombie-infested South Korea.

The soldier is sent on a mission back into Korea to retrieve something valuable, but he meets non-infected survivors who need saving and complicates his return trip.

Peninsula takes place four years after Train To Busan.

It is in the same universe, but it doesn’t continue the story and has different characters.

Government authority has been obliterated after the zombie outbreak in Korea.

There is nothing left except the geographical traits of the location, which is why the film is called Peninsula.

Yeon shot Peninsula over 62 days in late June 2019.

The director said he was hesitant to return to his Train to Busan universe, “but the idea of being able to build a post-apocalyptic world — which would be sort of savage but also in a way like ancient times, or like ruined modern times, with rules of its own — was interesting to me”.

Yeon said films such as Land of the Dead, Mad Max, and Mad Max: Fury Road served as inspiration

Train To Busan made US$92 million worldwide.