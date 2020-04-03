Covid-19 patient bites nurse’s face in Guangzhou, tries to escape hospital

A nurse in Guangzhou was allegedly assaulted by a Nigerian patient, after she tried to stop him from leaving the hospital.

Tried to escape from the hospital

According to Global Times, the patient had refused to undergo medical quarantine.

He allegedly beat her and bit her face.

The 47-year-old had arrived at Guangzhou on Mar. 20, where he tested positive for Covid-19. He was sent to a hospital for treatment on Mar. 23.

The patient refused to undergo medical tests and allegedly assaulted a nurse who tried to stop him.

Global Times reported that she was pushed to the ground and beaten.

She sustained injuries to her face, neck and waist.

In viral footage circulated online, scratches and injuries can be seen on the nurse’s face and neck.

The Chinese police are currently investigating the case.

The suspect is currently quarantined and undergoing treatment under police supervision.

Top photo via Weibo.