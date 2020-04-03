fbpx

Back

Covid-19 patient bites nurse’s face in Guangzhou, tries to escape hospital

Police are investigating the case.

Tanya Ong | April 3, 10:38 am

Events

Share

A nurse in Guangzhou was allegedly assaulted by a Nigerian patient, after she tried to stop him from leaving the hospital.

Tried to escape from the hospital

According to Global Times, the patient had refused to undergo medical quarantine.

He allegedly beat her and bit her face.

The 47-year-old had arrived at Guangzhou on Mar. 20, where he tested positive for Covid-19. He was sent to a hospital for treatment on Mar. 23.

The patient refused to undergo medical tests and allegedly assaulted a nurse who tried to stop him.

Global Times reported that she was pushed to the ground and beaten.

She sustained injuries to her face, neck and waist.

In viral footage circulated online, scratches and injuries can be seen on the nurse’s face and neck.

Screenshot via Weibo.
Screenshot via Weibo.
Screenshot via Weibo.

The Chinese police are currently investigating the case.

The suspect is currently quarantined and undergoing treatment under police supervision.

Top photo via Weibo.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

HK actress Jessica Hsuan was worried she had Covid-19 after coughing non-stop, feeling weak

She tested negative for the virus.

April 3, 10:01 am

'Going on a staycation alone is a waste of money’: Introvert goes on a solo staycation to prove them wrong

Alone but not lonely.

April 3, 08:53 am

Elderly man in S'pore smokes by putting lit part of cigarette into his mouth

This is probably twice as bad as regular smoking.

April 3, 03:53 am

Lift buttons in Changi Airport & HDBs now have self-disinfecting coating. Cool.

Ownself clean ownself.

April 3, 01:44 am

FairPrice reports to police fake video accusing it of carrying out disinfection works 'irresponsibly'

Just because it's on WhatsApp doesn't mean it's real.

April 3, 01:29 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close